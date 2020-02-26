Ant McPartlin makes rare comment about his 'greatest love' girlfriend and her daughters The I'm a Celebrity star is normally tight-lipped about his girlfriend

Ant McPartlin spoke candidly about his relationship with Anne-Marie Corbett in a joint interview with Declan Donnelly for Stylist magazine. The I'm a Celebrity host, who is notoriously reserved when it comes to his current relationship, revealed that she is his "greatest love" and even referred to time spent with her as his happy place. When asked: "Who or what is your greatest love?" Ant sweetly replied: "My family, my partner, her girls, our dogs… and Newcastle United."

Ant again took the opportunity to gush about his girlfriend when responding to the question: "What is your happy place?" The 44-year-old told the magazine: "Mine is outdoors, with my girlfriend, walking the dogs." The ability to love and be loved is clearly important for the Saturday Night Takeaway host, who added that for him, the meaning of life is: "To feel love and give love – it's the greatest feeling there is."

The television star's comments come just a week after he and Dec revealed that on one occasion when fronting kids' TV show SM: TV Live, the pair showed up to the studio without having had a moment's sleep the night before. They told Glamour magazine: "We were on air that next morning. We were in Newcastle, so we drove down through the night and went live on air, slightly worse for wear."

Dec added that the pair would typically go out on Sundays, saying: "We used to go straight out from the show on a Saturday, so Saturday was a sesh. Sundays were a write-off!"

However, those days are long behind them. Ant has sworn off drink now and is living a healthier life, having attended rehab and been arrested for drink driving in 2018.

Incredibly, Saturday Night Takeaway began its sixteenth series on Saturday. Dec told journalist Josh Smith that was always the plan, saying: "We always had one eye on doing Saturday night TV even when we were back doing mornings. That’s where we wanted to go to get a bigger audience."