Eamonn Holmes divides fans as he reveals new disappointment The This Morning presenter took to Twitter to express his feelings

Eamonn Holmes sparked a lively debate on Twitter on Sunday when he retweeted a post condemning the government's plans to end free TV licences for everyone over the age of 75. The original tweet by lawyer and journalist Peter Stefanovic read: "Free TV Licences funded by the Government for all over 75s will end in June. We have limitless billions for Brexit & HS2 but many pensioners must choose between food & heating & what for many is sadly the only company they have. We are governed by a shameless shower of charlatans."

WATCH: Ruth Langsford wells up on This Morning

Eamonn added his own comment to his retweet, which read: "Why isn't there a bigger outcry about this? For so many older people this is the main companionship they have - their TV set. Shame on everyone involved. #tvlicence." Some of his fans agreed, responding: "Shame on the government," and: "I agree totally, TV licenses should be free for all pension aged people, not just over 75s."

READ: This Morning star Eamonn Holmes reveals his surprise passion for interior design

But others expressed a range of opinions, from: "Shame on the BBC. The Govt. told the BBC that they would have to fund the over 75s TV licences themselves and instead of making cuts they decided to make old people pay," to: "It should be means-tested because many pensioners have more money than young families who are reliant on food banks. By the time most of us reach pension age, there won’t be any concessions left. In fact, it’s looking unlikely that we’ll have the opportunity to retire at all!"

Why isn't there a bigger outcry about this ? For so many older people this is the main companionship they have - their TV set. Shame on everyone involved. #tvlicence https://t.co/FeJDi5znYa — Eamonn Holmes (@EamonnHolmes) February 23, 2020

The This Morning presenter shared his thoughts with fans on Twitter

One passionate commenter replied: "I've never met anyone, young or old who doesn't have £3 a week spare," while another added: "Tosh! I’m a pensioner. My generation had cheap houses to rent or buy, free university education & accommodation, a huge choice of careers, stay at home mums, retire at 60 or earlier. We made it difficult for today’s young people." Eamonn, who turned 60 last year, shows little sign of retiring himself yet.

MORE: This Morning star Ruth Langsford reveals guilt over missing husband Eamonn Holmes’ illness

He hosts This Morning on Fridays and during school holidays alongside his wife, Ruth Langsford, and the pair were recently commended by viewers for their sensitive handling of a call-in about mental illness and for their support of their colleague Phillip Schofield after he came out as gay.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.