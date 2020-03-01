Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare photo of glamorous mum during visit to son Dylan's university The Chicago actress took her family on a visit to Brown University, where her son Dylan is studying

Catherine Zeta-Jones' family from Wales have come to New York to spend time with the star, and it looks like they are having the best time! On Friday, the Chicago actress took her relatives, including her mum Patricia, to go and visit her son Dylan Douglas at Brown University, where he is currently studying. To make the trip even more special, the family had all purchased Brown University sweatshirts, which they were pictured wearing in a snapshot taken with Dylan, which was shared on Catherine's Instagram account. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "The Welsh clan go back to school visiting @Dylan_Douglas."

Catherine Zeta-Jones and her family, including her mum, went to visit Dylan at university

Catherine is incredibly close to her family, and often goes back to Swansea, where she lived before moving to London, and later the United States, to pursue her dreams as an actress. Michael Douglas' wife has previously spoken about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive."

The Chicago actress with her oldest child outside Brown University

The star is extremely proud of her Welsh roots, and has even paid homage to Wales in her house. She recently shared a picture of her tea, coffee and sugar pots, which were all spelt out in Welsh. Catherine and Michael take their children to Wales a lot too, so that they have a close relationship with both sides of their family. The celebrity couple share Dylan, 19, and daughter Carys, 16, and the teenagers have inherited their parents' acting genes. Catherine previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft."

While Dylan is at university, Carys has featured in a number of fashion shoots alongside her mum, most recently for Fendi, which saw the pair travel to Italy for the campaign. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added. The teen sweetly concluded: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

