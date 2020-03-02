Catherine Zeta-Jones is a doting mum to her two children, and couldn't resist sharing a gorgeous photo of her daughter Carys, 16, with her fans on social media over the weekend. The proud parents took to Instagram to post a candid picture of the teenager posing in front of a window in an apartment, surrounded by a dressing table with hair and beauty products. Carys wore her hair in a low ponytail, and was dressed in a stylish green chiffon dress with a flared skirt, teamed with a pair of vibrant yellow heeled boots. In the caption, the Chicago actress wrote: "Love ya Carys Zeta."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a gorgeous photo of Carys on social media

Carys is Catherine and Michael Douglas' youngest child and only daughter. The celebrity couple are also parents to son Dylan, 19, who is studying at Brown University. Over the weekend, Catherine and her family from Wales, including her mum Patricia, paid a visit to the teenager in his halls of residence. The Hollywood star posted a photograph of the group with Dylan on her Instagram account, and they were all pictured wearing Brown University sweatshirts. In the caption, the Welsh native wrote: "The Welsh clan go back to school visiting @Dylan_Douglas."

The Chicago actress is incredibly close to her only daughter

Catherine and Michael's children have inherited their parents' acting genes, although it is not yet known whether they will pursue careers in the industry. Catherine previously told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it [acting]. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft." While Dylan is at university, Carys has featured in a number of fashion shoots alongside her mum, most recently for Fendi, which saw the pair travel to Italy for the campaign. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Of their relationship, Catherine said: "We are very close – we talk about everything.” "It’s really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment," Carys added. The teen sweetly concluded: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

