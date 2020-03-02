Jennifer Lopez's twins are incredibly talented! The Jenny from the Block hitmaker was one proud mum on Friday as she went to watch son Max, 12, perform in his school production of The Wizard of Oz. The pre-teen played the role of a munchkin, and had a solo part during the performance. J-Lo shared footage from the proud moment on Instagram, and fans were quick to compare Max to his father, Marc Anthony. One commented on the footage: "Yes lil Marc!" while another wrote: "He looks just like his daddy." A third added: "He's his dad's mini-me." A fourth remarked: "Congrats Max! What a talent just like his amazing parents and his sister Emme, god bless your family as always."

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez's son singing on stage

Jennifer Lopez's son Max was compared to his dad Marc Anthony

This isn't the only time fans have seen Max perform on stage. At Jennifer's 50th birthday party in July, he belted out a solo hit with backing dancers, as he was cheered on by his mum and stepdad Alex Rodriguez. Jennifer was overcome with emotion as she watched her son, and admitted afterwards that she was extremely proud of him. Max's twin Emme is also a natural performer, and recently joined her mum at the Super Bowl halftime show. The tween has also starred in J-Lo's music video, Limitless, and sang a duet with her mum on stage at her It's My Party world tour in 2019.

J-Lo with her twins and fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his daughters

While Jennifer is undeniably proud of her children's talents, she isn't looking to push them into the spotlight. Following Emme's appearance at the Super Bowl, which received rave reviews from fans, the doting mum explained that there were no plans for her daughter to start a singing career. Talking to Extra TV, she said: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us. I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

Both Emme and Max are doted on by their parents, who until recently have kept them out of the spotlight so that they can enjoy their childhoods. While Jennifer and Marc are no longer together, the pair have remained the best of friends since their divorce in 2011. The pair have been pictured together at key events in their children's lives, such as school concerts. Marc recently shared a photo on Instagram of them holding hands with Emme at her school in December and captioned it: "Nothing but love between us."

