Catherine Tyldesley really pushed the boat out for World Book Day! The former Coronation Street actress has dyed her son Alfie's hair bright orange so he could turn up to school as Ron Weasley from Harry Potter. Thankfully, it seems as if the dye is not permanent. Sharing a video of her four-year-old son's new look, the star wrote in the caption: "Note to self: do NOT become a hairdresser. EVER. #ronweasley #worldbookday @calumtierney look away now @tompitfieldimages... sorry."

"Hi, it's World Book Day today and mummy got ambitious," Catherine confessed in the video. "Who are you Aflie?" To which, he shouted: "Ron Weasley!" The doting mum then continued: "Mummy's done such a good job. Do you think hairdressers will feel threatened? Do you think mummy is a good hairdresser?" He quickly quipped: "No she's a poo."

The funny video received a flurry of comments, with one fan saying: "OMG brilliant, love it x." Another remarked: "Haha he such a dude. Love him." A third post read: "Well done Cath. You nailed it Alfie really looks the part. I hope he has a magical day in school xxx." Another follower wrote: "Aaah that's made my day!!!!!! Gorgeous!!" [sic]

Catherine and her husband Tom Pitfield welcomed their son in March 2015, and married the following year, in a ceremony they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, where Alfie was a page boy. "It was my dream come true," Catherine told HELLO! at the time. "I had been looking forward to this moment for so long. Tom and I are very traditional and it was important for us to show our deep commitment to each other."

