Catherine Tyldesley has revealed the huge amount of weight she lost during her time on the Strictly Come Dancing live tour. Taking to Instagram, the Coronation Street star explained that she had lost so much weight that her clothes are now too big for her. The 36-year-old explained on social media: "It's official, I need a pie. Lost my junk," as she pulled her skirt away from her body to better show just how much weight she had lost.

WATCH: We chatted with Catherine Tyldesley about all things Strictly and what other reality show she'd love to be a part of

Sadly, Catherine was forced to pull out of the Strictly tour in January due to an injury. She told fans that she was "heartbroken" over the situation and updated her followers on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself and the professional dancer she had been paired up with, Johannes Radebe.

MORE: 17 couples who found love on Dancing on Ice, Strictly and more reality TV shows

Catherine shared the photo on Instagram

MORE: Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez celebrate exciting relationship milestone

Beneath the snap Catherine wrote: "I'm absolutely heartbroken to let you all know that I’ve had to finish my time on the @strictlycomedancinglive tour earlier than expected. Unfortunately I’ve sustained an injury which means I’ll be unable to dance for a while. My experience of the tour has been a complete joy. Each audience has been so full of love for SCD. My fellow dancers are all phenomenal and I’m so grateful to have experienced such a magical show."

She continued: "Devastated is an understatement. Wishing my #Strictly family the best time with the rest of the tour. If you get chance to watch it - GO! It’s unbelievably magical."

The sad news came just weeks after the soap star opened up about the positive impact her time on Strictly has had on her self-confidence, telling HELLO!: "Strictly showed me how to learn to love my body again. I became much more confident in myself and more grateful for what I can achieve. It's made me want to push myself even more."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.