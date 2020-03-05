Steph McGovern has thanked her fans following the launch of her first podcast, Not Bad For A Monday, this week. Taking to her Twitter page, the former BBC Breakfast presenter wrote: "Aw cheers to those of you who have listened to the podcast. Really appreciate it! Thanks for the funny work stories you've sent too... howling reading them. Some of them will definitely feature." She added: "Next episode out on Monday (obvs)." [sic]

Followers rushed to tell Steph how much they laughed whilst listening to her show. "Listened this evening on my way home on the bus," wrote one fan. "Anyone watching me must've thought I was going slightly bonkers! I grinned, laughed, and at one point even snorted! Thank you Steph and Clare (...Waters the plants) for a good laff! Looking forward to next week's edition." [sic] Another remarked: "Just listened to the first one... did the embarrassing tube giggle.. I know I'm a grown up but toilet talk is still the funniest!"

The journalist has launched a new podcast called Not Bad For A Monday

It's an exciting time for Steph, who welcomed her first child with her girlfriend in November. She then announced the launch of the podcast in February, explaining that her show will focus on the "funny, daft and sometimes annoying things" that happen in the workplace. "We're tackling some of the funny, strange and sometimes revolting stuff that happens at work," she said in February. "From office shenanigans to factory funnies, shop floor dramas to oil rig oddities. Prepare for toe-curling tales from the daily grind."

The new mum has also landed her own news show on Channel 4, titled The Steph Show, which is due to start in the spring. On the show, the TV star will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a lively look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and lots of interaction with the viewers - all filmed in front of a live audience. It will be broadcast from Leeds, where Channel 4 has just opened their new headquarters.

