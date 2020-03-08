Elton John shares rare photos of sons during Australia trip - and they're so grown up! The singer shares two sons with husband David Furnish

Elton John posted some rare photos of his children to Instagram at the weekend. The special snaps showed his sons Zachary, eight, and Elijah, six, enjoying their time in Australia, where they travelled with their dad as part of his farewell world tour. Among the photos, fans had the chance to see glimpses of the young boys fishing, stroking a kangaroo, riding scooters, and enjoying surf lessons at Australia's Bondi Beach – each concentrating as they rode surfboards.

The pop superstar shares his two boys with husband David Furnish, who he married in 2010. The couple typically keeps their family out of the public eye and ask the press to respect their private life. In the caption to the photos, Elton thanked the Australian media for their courtesy and also paid tribute to his fans down under. The 72-year-old wrote: "The fans at every show have been AMAZING and the teams at all the local venues have been brilliant. Huge thanks to everyone at Bondi Nippers for teaching the boys about water safety and rescue."

Elton John shared the previously unseen photos from Australia to Instagram

The star went on: "Even bigger thanks to the extraordinary team who helped run our home so smoothly. Thanks also to the Australian press for respecting our family’s privacy - which allowed our sons to freely explore Australia’s treasures without distraction. Au revoir from the Furnish-John Family. We can’t wait to come back! @davidfurnish #EltonFarewellTour."

Elton's followers shared their love for the singer and his family, commenting; "Thank you Sir Elton and David for coming here and letting us treat you like family. Thank you for sharing such intimate photos with us, your fans. And thank you for a brilliant concert," "You’re a truly incredible person! Thank you for sharing your story with the world. I’m so happy you found love which that’s all you ever wanted!! You have a beautiful family. May light always shine down on you!! Peace & Love," and: "Australia loves you. So lovely to see your beautiful boys enjoying themselves."

