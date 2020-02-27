Elton John shares incredible story of how a fan went into labour during his show The Tiny Dancer singer is currently on tour in Australia

Elton John won't forget his recent Australian gig in a hurry. The 72-year-old will now have a new meaning behind his hit song Tiny Dancer after a pregnant fan went into labour during his rendition of the smash hit at his concert in Coffs Coast in New South Wales on Tuesday. Sharing the incredible moment with his audience the following night, Elton said: "Last night, someone nearly gave birth at the show during Tiny Dancer. They were rushed to hospital and they had a beautiful little boy, so that's what we do to people." He jokily added: "So if any of you are pregnant tonight watch out." According to a report by Daily Mercury on Thursday, the baby was later born at Coffs Harbour Hospital, just minutes away from C.ex Coffs International Stadium, where Elton was performing.

Elton appeared to be in great spirits on Wednesday following his recent health scare. Earlier this month, he tearfully cut short a concert in New Zealand, having been diagnosed with walking pneumonia just hours before going on stage. The Rocketman hitmaker had to cancel two of his shows during his Elton Farewell Tour so that he could rest.

Elton John was diagnosed with walking pneumonia in February

During his time in Auckland, Elton was given a standing ovation from the audience when he was escorted backstage, having lost his voice during the performance. The 72-year-old later thanked everyone for their kindness in a heartfelt message on Instagram. Alongside a photo of the singer being comforted on stage at the concert, he wrote: "I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had. Thank you so much for your extraordinary support and all the love you showed me during tonight’s performance. I am eternally grateful. Love, Elton xx."

Elton John thanked fans for their continued support

Now in Australia, Elton appears to be back to his best and on Monday he thanked his fans for their continued support following what he described as a "tough week". Taking to Instagram, the award-winning singer wrote: "Melbourne, your love and energy was the best remedy after a tough week. You lifted me up so much, thank you!! Can't wait for more tonight in Coffs Harbour."

