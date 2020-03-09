Katie Holmes marked International Women's Day on Sunday in the best possible way – with her daughter Suri. The Dawson's Creek actress treated the teenager to dinner out at a fancy looking restaurant in New York. Katie shared a short video of the pair sharing a tasty looking gateaux for dessert, which she posted on Instagram. In the caption, Katie wrote: "Happy International Women's Day. Inspire, empower, repeat." Katie is incredibly protective of her only daughter, and rarely shares pictures of her on social media. The pair are incredibly close, and no doubt enjoyed spending quality time together on Sunday, with Katie having recently returned to the Big Apple from Paris, where she went to a number of shows during Fashion Week.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise enjoyed an evening out together - complete with cake!

The 41-year-old has had a busy start to the year promoting two new movies which both premiered in February, Coda, where she stars alongside Patrick Stewart, and Brahms: The Boy II, a supernatural film. The star also has a new drama film, The Secret: Dare To Dream, which will be released in April. When Katie isn't working, there's nothing she prefers more than spending time with Suri, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise. The star is keen for Suri to experience a normal upbringing out of the spotlight, although with two parents in the entertainment industry, she may well decide to pursue a career on stage in the future.

The Dawson's Creek actress has a close bond with her daughter

Katie previously opened up to Modern Luxury about being a mum to Suri, explaining: "When I'm not on set, I'm being a mum. I'm doing mum stuff. When I go to an event, I leave at 10pm because it’s really important to me to be a mum that is dependable. I think the most important thing in my life is giving my child the childhood I want her to have. That comes first. That dictates where I work and when I work because it's my main job right now.'' She also told Town and Country magazine: "This business is so unstable, and you never really know where you’re going to be… My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now… It's very important that I'm present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."

