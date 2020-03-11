Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha reveals how she broke her promise to husband Mark The former EastEnders actress has been married for 18 years

Nadia Sawalha admitted that she'd taken a small risk with her health in a hilarious new video she posted on Wednesday. In order to reduce the chances of catching coronavirus, the Loose Women panellist had apparently promised her husband, producer Mark Adderley, that she wouldn't go in a lift. However, as the short clip showed, she ended up in a crowded lift with her colleagues at ITV. To try to solve the problem, she put what looked like a scarf or jumper over her head and spoke through that!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford points out her fashion faux pas on Loose Women

The video was first posted to her long-time friend and colleague Kaye Adams' Instagram account and Nadia then shared it on her Stories. Kaye could be heard asking the mum-of-two: "Nadia what are you doing?" The former EastEnders star replied: "I'm in a lift! I promised Mark I wouldn't go in a lift." She went on ruefully, "And now I'm in with all of you." "What's that smell?" someone then joked off screen and the camera panned to show a lift full of women who work on Loose Women, who all dissolved into giggles.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha shares incredible throwback photo of herself as a young mum

Nadia's Loose Women colleague Kaye Adams first shared the funny video

Nadia often shares behind-the-scenes glimpses from her life and has been especially honest about being a wife and mother. She and Mark share two daughters: Maddie, 17, and 12-year-old Kiki-Bee. On Friday, the star posted a rare throwback of herself cradling her oldest child when she was just a baby. She captioned the sweet snap: "My @maddiemaddieee so teeny weeny. How I miss those baby days. If you could go back in time and spend a day with your child at any age, what age would you choose?"

READ: Nadia Sawalha asks for help with 12-year-old daughter

One follower commented: "When they were still in my tummy safe and warm... that’s the last time I had a full night's sleep," while another added: "Me and my husband were only saying the other day we missed the kids being little. They are 22 and 17 now."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.