Nadia Sawalha paid tribute to her husband in a sweet addition to her Instagram Stories at the weekend. The long-time Loose Women panellist shared a screenshot of her husband Mark Adderley's Instagram grid, which she captioned: "I know he's my husband, but I love @mark_adderley Instagram!!!" Nadia also added a row of heart emojis. The photos on Mark's account included snaps of the husband and wife, who married in 2002, as well as of their two children, 17-year-old Maddie and 12-year-old Kiki-Bee.

Nadia and Mark married in 2002 and share two children

The warm message comes soon after the couple discussed Mark's struggle with depression on a recent episode of Loose Women. Joining his wife on the show on Thursday, the TV producer opened up about his mental health issues, specifically depression and alcoholism. Mark told the panel: "When I car-crashed my life through addiction, a number of people didn't realise I had such a problem. Half of the stress with mental health is hiding it, concealing it, and concealing it is where I think addiction comes in. Because people conceal it to drink, through drugs, through all sorts of compulsive behaviour... Friends didn't realise that I was spiralling out of control in my private life and so they were surprised."

Nadia joined her colleagues at the National Television Awards last weekend

Nadia added: "We've learnt since that so many people that drink or use stuff actually had depression before and that's how they medicated. When Mark got the diagnosis, we were almost relieved." Mark and Nadia are now launching a new initiative, Stand by Your Men, to encourage men to talk to their friends and family members about what they're dealing with.

When co-host Christine Lampard asked Mark how he felt about talking about his experiences, Mark replied: "I think talking about it is the only way you can normalise it, sort of make it part of everyday conversation." Nadia chimed in: "It's such a vital thing to talk about because we are still so far back in being able to really allow men, I think, to talk about their own struggles. We've all got a kind of fear about it."

