On Tuesday, Nadia Sawalha joined her Loose Women co-stars at the National Television Awards, looking stunning in a floor-length red velvet dress as she posed for photos on the red carpet. But just before arriving at the glitzy ceremony, the TV presenter had suffered from a last-minute wardrobe malfunction. Recalling the incident on her YouTube channel, the mother-of-two said: "At the NTAs last week, I was coming around from the dressing room to go up to the coach, in my dress, and as I walked past a couple of people they asked me if I was okay, so I must have looked a bit tottery, and then guess what happened? My heel got caught in my hem, this was just walking out of the dressing room."

Nadia Sawalha had to get her dress fixed just before arriving at the NTAs

Nadia went on to see the positives from the situation, adding: "Thank god, I then went into wardrobe and they stitched my hem for me. If it hadn't of happened there I would have gone down the red carpet like this." The TV star also admitted in a previous video that the ceremony wasn't as glamorous as it looked, as there was a lot of waiting beforehand. She also revealed that she had been nervous before going down the red carpet. Nonetheless, Nadia hid her nerves, and walked down to the venue alongside her Loose Women co-stars, including Linda Robson, Kaye Adams and Saira Khan.

The Loose Women stars all wore red to the NTAs

It's certainly been a busy time for Nadia. Just a few days after the NTAs, the former EastEnders star's husband Mark Adderley joined her on Loose Women, where they discussed his struggle with depression. The TV producer opened up about his mental health issues on the panel, specifically depression and alcoholism. Mark told the audience: "When I car-crashed my life through addiction, a number of people didn't realise I had such a problem. Half of the stress with mental health is hiding it, concealing it, and concealing it is where I think addiction comes in. Because people conceal it to drink, through drugs, through all sorts of compulsive behaviour... Friends didn't realise that I was spiralling out of control in my private life and so they were surprised."

Nadia added: "We've learnt since that so many people that drink or use stuff actually had depression before and that's how they medicated. When Mark got the diagnosis, we were almost relieved." Mark and Nadia are now launching a new initiative, Stand by Your Men, to encourage men to talk to their friends and family members about what they're dealing with.

