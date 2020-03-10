Prince Harry was spotted giving singer Craig David an "elbow bump" upon meeting him at the Commonwealth Day service in London on Monday. The unusual greeting comes as the coronavirus outbreak heightens in the UK. Meanwhile, Harry's wife Meghan Markle happily hugged the British star following his performance, while Prince Charles offered up his own "namaste".

It was previously reported that the royals were not going to shake hands with guests - a protocol which was put in place by Westminster Abbey due to the possible risk of the coronavirus. A spokesperson for the Abbey said: "Westminster Abbey is acutely aware of the risks posed by the spread of novel coronavirus. In recent weeks we have advised members of our congregation to avoid shaking hands."

Prince Harry and Meghan are officially stepping back on 31 March

The protocol was also mentioned by Prince William, who joked with Lord Howell, chairman of the council of Commonwealth Societies, about the protocol, admitting it was odd not shaking hands. He said: "It's very odd not shaking hands, I try my best to hold my hands like that," laughing as he clasped them together and held them against his waist.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was the Sussexes' final public outing in the UK as they prepare to embark on their future away from the royal family. From 31 March, the couple will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue a new life of personal and financial freedom in North America. Over the past week, the pair have also attended the Endeavour Fund Awards and the Mountbatten Festival of Music together. The Duchess also marked International Women's Day by carrying out a secret visit to Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham, East London, where she surprised pupils during assembly.

