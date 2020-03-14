Just weeks after the passing of her father-in-law Kirk Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones has been dealt another blow after revealing a second family member has sadly passed away. The actress shared a touching tribute on Instagram to her cousin, the famed sculptor Seward Johnson Jr, after he lost his battle with cancer and died at his home in Key West, Florida, aged 89 on Tuesday. "RIP our cousin Seward Johnson Jr., sculptor and great human being. Like his iconic sculpture “Double Check” that survived 9/11, his work, love and inspiration will live on," she captioned two photos of his larger-than-life pieces of art.

Catherine's fans were quick to offer up messages of condolence, with one commenting on the post: "RIP! Fantastic sculptor! I had the pleasure to admire his sculpture in the U.S. Art is immortal." Another said: "I’m so very sorry for your loss, Cath: may your cousin John Seward Johnson Jr. rest in peace." And a third added: "Beautiful piece of art and so life like. May his soul be blessed forever."

Catherine's cousin Seward Johnson Jr was a famed sculptor

It was only last month that the Chicago actress was paying tribute to her husband, Michael Douglas' father Kirk, who died aged 103 on 6 February. Sharing a sweet photo of the pair together on Instagram, she wrote: "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already." Michael broke the news of his father's passing, writing on his own Instagram: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

Catherine's father-in-law Kirk Douglas died aged 103 in Februaey

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son."

