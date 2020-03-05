Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' son Dylan is incredibly talented! The teenager was compared to a young Mick Jagger after he shared footage of himself singing on stage on Instagram. Belting out the lyrics to some Rolling Stones classic hits, the 19-year-old looked confident in front of the crowds at Café Wha in Greenwich Village. In the caption, he wrote: "My kind of Friday night! Thank you @cafewha @blacksoulboy for some great fun accompanied by some great music!" Many of Dylan's followers, including his dad Michael Douglas, praised his singing skills. The Hollywood star told his son: "Mick, your getting younger and younger!" while a fan wrote: "Mick Douglas!" A third added: "Like young Mick Jagger! Rock the stage you are on."

Dylan, along with his younger sister Carys, 16, are natural performers. In 2019, proud mum Catherine shared a sweet video of the pair as children singing with a friend in a garage band. In the footage, Dylan took on the role as lead singer to Electric Light Orchestra's My Blue Sky. The Chicago actress has previously opened up about her children's love of performing. In an interview published in HELLO!, Catherine also revealed that both children were set for a career on stage. She said: "I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My son wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better."

Dylan is currently studying at Brown University, and over the weekend, Catherine and her family from Wales, including her mum Patricia, paid a visit to the teenager in his halls of residence. The Hollywood star posted a photograph of the group with Dylan on her Instagram account, and they were all pictured wearing Brown University sweatshirts. In the caption, the Welsh native wrote: "The Welsh clan go back to school visiting @Dylan_Douglas."

