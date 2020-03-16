Lorraine Kelly has admitted she is worried about her parents in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The ITV presenter shared her concerns with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid during her live link-up on Good Morning Britain. "You know I'm usually a stoic and it takes a lot to get me nonplussed but I have had a few wobbles and I am really worried about my mum and dad," she told the duo. "Because is it better for me to not go and see them, because my dad's really high risk? Do I then not go and see them? I don't know..."

Dr Hilary was on hand to advise the star, telling Lorraine: "I'm visiting my mum, she's 93, she's had respiratory problems in the past. So will my brothers. But if we've got symptoms we won't. We've got the telephone, we've got the Internet. There are messages you can have with your elderly. And of course if we're worried about them we'll get deliveries if necessary. Life has to go on."

Lorraine's parents made a surprise appearance on her show in September

Lorraine, 60, has a close relationship with both her parents, and in September they made a very rare TV appearance in celebration of her 35th year in broadcasting. Anne and John sent her a message via a pre-recorded video on Lorraine, where they revealed just how proud they were of their daughter's achievements. Her mum Anne said: "35 years on television, it's really hard to believe. She's very clever and did very well. We think the world of her. We don't say it as much as we should. We're not 'lovey-dovey' – she knows we love her. We're very proud of her." John added of Lorraine's career: "She enjoys it very much."

The TV presenter was overcome with emotion after watching her parents' message and wiped away tears, admitting that she wasn't expecting it. She told her co-star Mark Heyes: "I can't believe you got my mum and dad to do that! My dad never does anything. I love them so much."