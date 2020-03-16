Denise Welch has brightened up social media with a brand new video of her dad. A short clip shared on Twitter shows Vin Welch wearing a long, red wig and a flamboyant purple and black jacket. "Dad! A disguise is no good. You're 83 and they said four months indoors…." the Loose Women star captioned her post. Her fans were delighted to see Vin in action, with one writing: "Thank you Denise & to your Dad for giving the nation something to smile about during these dark depressing Love it." "Unfortunately the beard gives it away otherwise he'd pass for a 20 year old!!!!!" a second joked, while a third added: "My Mum will be the same, she is 88 years old and loves to be out with her 'girls' xxx."

Dad! A disguise is no good. You’re 83 and they said 4 months indoors.....😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ssTkbysw6i — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) March 15, 2020

Denise's post comes after the Health Secretary confirmed that people over 70 will soon be advised to stay at home for an extended period to help combat the coronavirus. Matt Hancock said that older people would be asked to self-isolate for "a very long time", thought to be up to four months, to protect themselves.

Vin worked as a top drag queen in the bars and clubs of the north of England for many years, and has an alter-ego called Raquel, as well as many other characters in his repertoire. Denise previously revealed that she channelled her father while competing in the glitzy Dancing on Ice show in 2011 with partner Matt Evers. "I love drag queens. I'm inspired by them!" she shared. "I've never felt so energised. Attitude magazine said the gayometer explodes when I'm around. My dad was a drag queen."

Denise and Vin – who started doing his drag act when Denise was young – share a very close relationship. "As much as he loves a laugh, Dad has been there for me through thick and thin," the TV favourite previously told Wales Online. "He has never judged me, even when it seemed everyone else had something to say. He's a wonderful grandpa to his five grandkids who all adore him.

"He has about a million friends who have all rallied since we lost Mum, who I know he misses very much. He is still great friends with my ex Tim [Healy] and has welcomed my [then] fiancé Lincoln [Townley] into the family with open arms."