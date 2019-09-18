Denise Welch posts rare throwback photo of her sons for special reason – see pic The Loose Women panellist has a lot to be proud of!

Loose Women star Denise Welch shared how proud she is of both her children in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday. The 61-year old posted a photo showing her sons when they were children. Her oldest Matthew, now 30 and a member of the rock group The 1975, looked sulky in a black T-shirt, his dark hair already artfully tousled, while young Louis wore a green coat and the beginnings of a smile.

Denise shares two grown-up sons with her ex, Tim Healy

Denise captioned the photo: "So proud of my boys. Matty’s on his amazing world tour and tonight Louis @healytymd makes his @emmerdale debut." By starting out on a soap, 18-year-old Louis is following in both his mum and dad's footsteps, as Denise played Natalie Barnes on Coronation Street from 1997 to 2000 and her ex-husband Tim Healy also appeared on the programme in 2006, playing Sean Tully's dad Brian. The ITV star's fans were quick to comment on her post, saying: "Very proud mam and dad moments for you two celebrating both boys' careers," "Beautiful beautiful boys," and "It's obviously in the genes."

Matthew is now in rock group The 1975 while Louis just joined the cast of Emmerdale

Louis previously revealed in an interview with the Mirror Online that he auditioned for his first role at 12, but that he talked his parents into it rather than the other way round. "I don't feel that there's pressure on me, definitely not from my family, my parents have never been pushy stage parents," he said. He did admit he feels pressure to live up to their success, but he said that isn't necessarily a bad thing, adding: "I think I've always worked well under pressure and if I know people are going to be judging me it's going to make me do a good job."

Denise also starred in Waterloo Road and Down to Earth and won the ninth series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012. Tim, 67, shot to fame as part of the cast of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, and has also appeared on Benidorm and Still Open All Hours. He and Denise divorced in 2012 and have both since remarried.

