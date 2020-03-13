Nadia Sawalha has shared with fans a photo sent to her by sister Dina, and the siblings look identical. Taking to Instagram, the Loose Women star posted a photo of Dina sitting in a train carriage with her polo neck pulled up over her mouth and a large bottle of sanitiser in her hand. Across the image, Nadia wrote: "My sis just sent me this with [the caption] 'there's somebody sneezing in our carriage'. You've got to laugh or you'd cry!"

The mother-of-two has spoken frankly about coronavirus over the past few days, and even revealed that the spread of COVID-19 has put her and husband Mark Adderley's plans to holiday in Cornwall on hold. Taking again in Instagram, Nadia shared a sweet photo of herself and Mark cuddled up in bed, revealing in the caption that her producer husband had bought her a holiday to the English coast for Christmas, but that due to coronavirus the two had decided not to go.

Nadia shared the photo on Instagram

Her full message read: "Throwback to last Valentine's when Mark and I had a night away and some time to ourselves. We were supposed to go away this weekend as Mark bought me a long weekend in Cornwall for my Christmas present. But as I've decided to self-isolate as best I can for the foreseeable future, we will have to cancel. I did an [Instagram] live earlier and we said we would all try and think of something that's given us a spark of joy to cheer ourselves up. Something simple? At the moment I'm laying in bed snuggled uo in my fave pyjamas." Nadia then asked her followers: "What's been your spark of joy today? Are you cancelling anything due to the coronavirus? Have you considered self-isolating?"

Many of the TV star's fans responded with their own anecdotes, with one revealing: "We’re self-isolating due to my whole family have coughs been home since Monday."

