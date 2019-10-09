Loose Women star Denise Welch shares message of hope following depression battle The mum-of-two is open about her mental health issues

Loose Women star Denise Welch has always refused to hide her mental health problems. She's opened up on the show and on social media about her past struggle with overeating and over-consumption of alcohol as well as her ongoing challenge with depression. On Tuesday, however, she shared a note of positivity, suggesting that she might be feeling a little better than she did last month.

Denise has always been open about experiencing depression

The presenter and actress shared a snap of herself looking pretty in a grey and black striped top, with light blush and peach lipstick, her short blonde hair stylishly mussed. The corner of her bed could be seen in the background, and the mum-of-two captioned the photo: "Sometimes you just need a break from the madness to figure a few things out. Then come back stronger. Night y’all."

She finished the message with two heart emojis. Her Loose Women colleague Kaye Adams commented: "Looking good Densy," and other followers added: "Thank you for sharing all that you do, it really helps me, good night," "So beautiful and such an inspiration," and: "Hope you are feeling a bit better Denise, take care love." The update comes after the former Coronation Street star revealed that she was struggling with a sudden and debilitating bout of depression at the end of September.

The actress and presenter shared the inspiring message on Instagram

In a candid video posted to Twitter, the 61-year-old appeared with her hair in a towel and her face bare and said: "Depression depresses every single emotion that you have so that there is a flatness and a void there… The way I describe it is that the colour goes out of my life. People that I’m around that I love being with, I don’t want to be around. Things that I’m looking forward to, I don’t want to be part of."

Her followers wished her well and applauded her honesty, with one commenting: "I admire your honesty and bravery so much. I hope you realise how much sharing videos like this helps so many by reminding them they are not alone with their struggles.” Another wrote: "Well done Denise, must have been the last thing you felt like doing but I bet you have helped a lot of people with this video."

