Linda Robson isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from celebrating her birthday. The Loose Women star revealed on Tuesday's show that she had not one, but two days of marking her special day with family and friends. Linda, who turned 62 on Friday 13 March, admitted she had a "lovely time" being spoilt by her nearest and dearest. Spilling her birthday shenanigans to co-stars Andrea McLean, Brenda Edwards and Janet Street Porter, Linda said: "It was lovely. I woke up on Friday morning and got my cards and everything. Then I went to Westfield shopping with my two girls and my granddaughter."

WATCH: Linda Robson reveals two-day birthday celebrations

Her day wasn't without its issues though, as she admitted her fancy evening meal was a little tricky. She added: "Then that night I went out with my kids and their partners, my husband and my two grandchildren – who misbehaved in the restaurant quite a bit, running around and getting excited and everything. We were all behaved, it was just the children. They weren't really naughty, they were just running around and hiding under the table… I had a lovely time."

By the time Saturday rolled around, Linda wasn't done celebrating, even joking she took some inspiration from the Queen – who has two birthdays each year, her real one in April, and a public celebration in June. She added: "The next day I went out with all my friends and my sisters. We had a lovely time. I'm like the Queen really."

Linda Robson was treated to some flowers and a balloon from her granddaughters

Linda's double celebration comes after a tough time for the TV star. In January, she bravely detailed her battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and a six-week stint in a treatment facility. During an appearance on Loose Women, she explained that her OCD reached severe levels as a result of taking medication for sleep. "I went to see somebody about it and they gave me a tablet," the star began. "But I had a really bad reaction to it. I had a proper meltdown, I got really bad anxiety, I got really bad depression and my OCD kicked into overdrive."

