Loose Women panellist Linda Robson recently opened up about the difficulties she has faced over the past couple of years with medication and her mental health. The 61-year-old returned to the ITV daytime show after a break, and told her fellow panellists and viewers at home about her battle with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, anxiety and depression, and a six-week stint in a treatment facility. After bravely detailing her difficult few months, the Birds of a Feather actress has also said she is feeling more herself and has her family and friends to thank. But who is in the actress' family? We've done a round up of all you need to know…

Linda's husband

Linda's husband is Mark Dunford. Linda and Mark, 58, have been happily married since 1990 and share two children together. Linda's marriage is mostly kept private, but she did reveal on Loose Women in 2017 how she and Mark met. "I used to babysit for Mark – he was a couple of years younger than me… I was 16 and he was 13 and a half, and he was a bit of a pain, to be honest. And we lived in the street next to each other."

Linda and Mark have been married since 1990

Linda's children

Linda and Mark have two children together; Louis, born in 1992, and Roberta, (known as Bobbie) born 1996. The actress is also a mother to daughter Lauren, her eldest child, from a previous relationship. Linda's eldest has two children of her own, making Linda one very proud grandmother. The actress at times posts pictures of her children and grandchildren on social media, including over the holidays when she rang in the New Year with her grandkids, Lila and Betsy.

Linda recently returned to Loose Women after a break

In 2018, it was reported that the police had been called to Linda's house due to an altercation. Linda went on to explain and clarify the story to the Loose Women panel recently. "Yeah they were called. Because I was drinking, they [the family] were locking me in, so I couldn’t get out and then I was shouting through the door, 'Someone let me out!' And then the police were called because they thought I’d been kidnapped. That was my family trying to keep myself safe."

Linda thanked her family and friends for support

Linda clearly has a close relationship with her family, and she recently took to Instagram to thank those that have been supportive of her throughout her journey. The pictures, posted on Monday, showed Linda with her children Laura, Louis and Bobbie, as well as Lauren's little ones, Lila and Betsy. Linda captioned the post, "I'm overwhelmed by the messages of support I’ve received over the last couple of days - from friends and strangers." She continued: "I wanna thank my family, my friends and my Loose Woman team for all their patience and love, I couldn't have done it without them. Looking forward to a healthier, happier year in 2020. See you all soon."

