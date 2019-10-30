Linda Robson makes rare red carpet appearance with daughter The Loose Women star took her daughter Bobbie along with her to the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening

Linda Robson stepped out on Monday evening with a very special guest! The Loose Women panellist took her youngest daughter Bobbie along with her to the Pride of Britain Awards in central London, and the pair posed for photos on the red carpet. The doting mum shared a series of photos they had taken throughout the night on her Instagram account, and wrote in the caption: "What an inspirational night at the 2019 @prideofbritain Awards. So humbled to hear al the incredible winners and their stories." Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Looking lovely ladies. Now hurry back to Loose Women Linda," while another wrote: "You're both looking amazing. I hope you had a lovely night." A third added: "You look stunning Linda – miss seeing you on Loose Women."

Loose Women's Linda Robson and her daughter Bobbie on the red carpet

The TV star's appearance follows shortly after she announced that she would be returning to Loose Women. Linda has taken ten months off from the ITV daytime show, and fans are missing her on the panel. "I'm coming back to Loose Women," Linda confirmed to the Mirror earlier in the month. "I had a little break. We had a few problems in the family, but I'm fine." The star added that one of her family members had been ill. Linda added that the thing she is most looking forward to when she rejoins Loose Women is hanging out with her co-stars in the green room. "Gossip in the green room and our little chats. That's my favourite part – the things you never see on air," she revealed.

Linda and Bobbie took a selfie at the Pride of Britain Awards

During her absence from the show, Linda has been putting the focus on her family. The star has shared a number of photos on Instagram showing her spending time with her granddaughters, Lila, five, and two-year-old Betsy – her oldest daughter Lauren's children. Linda has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990, and the couple share son Louis, 27, and daughter Roberta, born in 1996. Lauren is her daughter from a previous relationship. The actress often talks about her family on Loose Women, and clearly adores being a grandmother, frequently taking Lila and Betsy out on day trips to the park or looking after them while Lauren is at work. She previously spoke about the lessons she is trying to teach them, including being careful with money. "We gave Lila a piggybank and she's saving up £2 because she wants to go to Disneyland," she explained during an appearance on Loose Women.

