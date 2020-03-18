Jennifer Aniston has used her social media platform to publicly thank the doctors and nurses around the world who are working tirelessly around the clock to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared with her 30.7million followers a collage of photos of tired hospital staff catching a few minutes sleep during their shifts. "Sending lots of love and gratitude to all of these amazing women working around the clock. You are our heroes," she wrote. The Morning Show star also shone a light on charities that need support more than ever, including Feed America and the American Red Cross. Not wanting to see local businesses suffer, Jennifer promoted coffee shop The Smile, in New York, telling her followers that they are still taking deliveries.

The Rachel Green actress also shared a heartfelt message with her followers to let them know she was thinking of them, and urged everyone to follow the advice of staying away from crowds, and to look out for the elderly. She wrote: "This is a chaotic time... but remember the best thing we can do now is stay informed, stay calm, and stay inside or away from crowds to help slow the spread of the virus. "It's important we take it seriously so that we can keep others healthy. If you're young and healthy please remember social distancing is not just for you, it's to help everyone who is at risk or vulnerable. We need to work together! Be safe and spread the word…"

Jennifer lives in Beverly Hills, and on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said that all California restaurants should close their doors to dine-in customers and that gyms, cinemas and health clubs should also close for the time being. The Hollywood star has also stopped filming the second series of The Morning Show, alongside Reese Witherspoon, and is taking a two-week break out of concern for the virus. "In conference with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show," said producer Michael Ellenberg, founder and CEO of MediaRes.

