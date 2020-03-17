Catherine Zeta-Jones has sent a message to her fans amid the coronavirus pandemic to let them know that her and her family are all okay and staying in for the time being. The Chicago actress took to Instagram to share a short video from inside her New York home, where she said: "Just checking in everybody, hope everyone is okay out there in this crazy world. We are all good, kids are home from school, staying out of everybody's way. So I'm sending you love, be safe, and most of all, stay healthy. Bye." Catherine's message follows just days after she announced the sad death of her cousin, who passed away last week.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones updated her fans on her family

Michael Douglas' wife had paid tribute to her relative, Seward Johnson Jr, the famed sculptor, who lost his battle with cancer last Tuesday at the age of 89. Catherine shared a touching message on Instagram. "RIP our cousin Seward Johnson Jr., sculptor and great human being. Like his iconic sculpture “Double Check” that survived 9/11, his work, love and inspiration will live on," she captioned two photos of his larger-than-life pieces of art. Catherine's fans were quick to offer up messages of condolence, with one commenting on the post: "RIP! Fantastic sculptor! I had the pleasure to admire his sculpture in the U.S. Art is immortal." Another said: "I’m so very sorry for your loss, Cath: may your cousin John Seward Johnson Jr. rest in peace." And a third added: "Beautiful piece of art and so life like. May his soul be blessed forever."

The Chicago actress and her family are staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic

It's been a difficult start to the year for Catherine and her family. At the beginning of February, they were rocked by the devastating death of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas, who passed away aged 103. Catherine, along with Michael and their children, shared tribute messages on social media, while family and friends attended a private Westwood Memorial to say their final farewell to the Spartacus icon in February.

Like the rest of the world right now, Catherine and Michael are staying at home during the coronavirus crisis. The family live in New York, where Mayor Bill de Blasio has now ordered restaurants, bars and cafes to only sell food on a takeaway or delivery basis as the city battles the spreading coronavirus outbreak, as well as closing nightclubs, cinemas, concert venues and theatres. In a written statement, he said: "This is not a decision I make lightly. These places are part of the heart and soul of our city. They are part of what it means to be a New Yorker. But our city is facing an unprecedented threat, and we must respond with a wartime mentality."

