Jennifer Aniston was incredibly proud of her goddaughter Coco Arquette this week, and she wanted everyone to know about it! The teenager appeared in a video on Instagram singing Demi Lovato's Anyone, while her mum Courteney Cox played the piano. The Rachel Green actress sent a sweet message after watching the performance, writing: "Aww, just like her godmother taught her." Since getting an Instagram account last year, Jennifer has enjoyed staying in touch online with her goddaughter, and previously commented on a picture of the teenager via Courteney's Instagram account looking incredibly grown-up. She wrote: "Coco! You're growing up way too fast."

Jennifer Aniston is Courteney Cox's daughter Coco's godmother

Jennifer then questioned her comment, adding: "Or am I protecting? I love you deep," along with a series of red heart emojis.Jennifer has previously opened up about looking after her friend's children when they were younger, including Coco, and revealed that she makes sure that they always have a lot of fun. "I let them play with my clothes and my jewellery," she told E! News.

Coco is growing up quickly!

The Friends star is real-life best friends with her former co-star Courteney, and they enjoy nothing more than meeting up. The Along Came Polly actress previously revealed that she has stayed in Courteney's guest bedroom on many occasions. Talking to More magazine, she said: "There's absolutely no judgement in Court. You'll never feel scolded. She's extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving. I've slept in her guest bedroom a lot. Without giving away too much of my private stuff, all I can say is she's been there for me through thick and thin."

During a recent chat with Kevin Nealson, meanwhile, Courteney revealed that she often goes over to Jennifer's house to watch television. The Morning Show actress certainly has the perfect space to host in. This week, she gave fans a glimpse of her large, open-plan living room while watching The Bachelor final.

The star opened up about her property to Architectural Digest, telling the publication: "The house has a rather glamorous, old-fashioned Hollywood quality. I can just imagine the Rat Pack stopping by; someone is playing the piano, and people are laughing in the next room." She also described her home as a "big hug", adding: "It's like a big hug. People can get so distracted by static, I love the silence here."

