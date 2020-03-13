Lisa Armstrong shares heartbreaking post on ten-month anniversary of his death The Strictly makeup artist has paid tribute to her dad

Lisa Armstrong has paid a heartbreaking tribute to her late father as she marked the ten-month anniversary of his death. Sharing a throwback snap with her parents, the ex-wife of Ant McPartlin wrote: "Still feels so unreal... #10months #loveyousomuch xxx." The post comes almost a year after Lisa lost her dad to cancer. Derek, who was 71, was believed to have been diagnosed in 2018, but Lisa has never publicly spoken about her father's illness.

Fans rushed to post reassuring comments underneath, with one writing: "18 years for me and I still feel like that, it just means you were lucky enough to have had a really lovely Dad." Another said: "It does get better it's been ten years since my mum passed x." A third post read: "Ten months for me too, since losing my lovely mum. It’s so hard."

GALLERY: Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong - a look back at their love story

In November, Lisa shared a photo of Derek in honour of the six-month anniversary of his death. The photo showed Lisa as a child, beaming with happiness as her dad enveloped her in a warm hug and smiled at the camera. The Strictly makeup artist captioned the sweet snap with an emotional message, writing: "Six months today..... time flies but it doesn’t get any easier."

Lisa had her mum, Linda, to lean on during the difficult few months, and the pair spent New Year's Eve together. Sharing a snap of herself looking glamorous in a ruffled red blouse and sparkly eye shadow, she wrote: "Happy New Year everyone from us.... @lindaarmstrong6220. May all your wishes and dreams come true for the most amazing 2020."

MORE: Lisa Armstrong pays heartbreaking tribute to her dad on first Father's Day without him

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.