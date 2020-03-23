Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shows off daughter Teddy's incredible singing talent - listen

It's clear to see that Robbie Williams' two eldest children are following in his musical footsteps! On Sunday, proud mum Ayda Field shared a sweet post showing seven-year-old Teddy singing a cute Mother's Day lullaby, while her brother Charlie beat-boxed. "Teddy and Charlie just presented me with this beautiful card they made," the mum-of-four wrote in the caption. "Teddy sang and Charlie beat-boxed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field shows off daughter Teddy's singing talent

"Feeling very grateful for the love of my family and our strength as a unit," she added. "Sending all mommies and mummies, past and present, a big Mother’s Day hug. And to my incredible mommy @go2gwen, thank you for being my beacon and best friend AWxx #mothersday #motherslove #mommylife." Ayda's mum Gwen was quick to reply, writing: "You move me to tears, Ayda. You are my strength and inspiration."

READ: Jamie Oliver shares unseen photo of wife Jools with his parents in heartfelt post

Just last month, both Ayda and Robbie appeared proud as punch as they listened to Teddy play the piano beautifully. Loose Women panellist Ayda took to her Instagram to share a video, and in the caption, she gushed: "@robbiewilliams The Sounds Of Sunday #familytime #teddybear AW xx." Ayda even panned the camera towards Robbie, who nodded approvingly.

Teddy was a bridesmaid for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The family will be making the most of their family time together. On Valentine's Day, Robbie and Ayda announced they had welcomed their fourth child, Beau. Just like with one-year-old daughter Coco, their youngest son was born via a surrogate, and the stars kept the pregnancy a secret until he had been born.

GALLERY: Inside Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's 3 fabulous homes

Ayda told fans about their baby news on Instagram, posting a picture of four sets of children's feet, one of which was a newborn baby's. "Spot the difference... On this Valentine's Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way... Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams," the former X Factor judge wrote. "As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family #happyvalentinesday #surprise #familyof6 #whodathunkitinthe90s The Williams Family xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.