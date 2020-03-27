Rachel Riley has once again addressed her pre-recorded episodes of Countdown during her pregnancy. Next week is set to mark the new mum's first episode after she welcomed baby Maven with her husband, former Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev. Rachel, who was not replaced during her maternity, had filmed a series episodes that lasted a few extra months.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev took Maven to the Countdown studio last month

On Thursday, the mathematician responded to a fan's post, which read: "Watching #Countdown now very worried about @RachelRileyRR, by my reckoning she's a staggering 27 months pregnant, what's she having? An elephant?!" Poking fun at the situation, Rachel replied: "Literally 12 months after getting pregnant, it's finally my last day preggo tomorrow! Might have someone with me on Monday's show too." [sic]

READ: Rachel Riley celebrates first Mother's Day with Maven in impassioned post

Last month, the 34-year-old revealed she wasted no time in rushing back to work as she has already started filming the Channel 4 show two months after giving birth. Taking to her Instagram page, Rachel delighted fans after she shared a snap with her then two-month-old tot and Pasha posing in front of the iconic letter-board, which spelled out words "Maven Aria" and her baby's birthdate "15 December 2019".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes as Rachel Riley volunteers while pregnant

In the caption, Rachel gushed: "First block back at work done and dusted and I can still sum post-baby... phew!" Clearly relishing motherhood, she added: "Mave was busy melting hearts and Pash is a hero. The eternal on-screen pregnancy has just a month to go! Now back to family time for us, we're really loving it #newbaby #proudparents."

MORE: Rachel Riley shares cute photo of Maven and she's identical to Pasha Kovalev

It's clear for the world to see that both Rachel and Pasha are enjoying life as new parents. The Strictly couple welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. They eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby. In November, Rachel spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy and revealed how she and Pasha wanted to ensure their baby speaks Russian as well as English to honour both sides of the family. She said: "We've got baby books with farmyard animals described in Russian so Pasha is going to be on bedtime story duty, otherwise they won’t be able to speak to their grandma and uncle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.