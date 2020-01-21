Rachel Riley divides fans after sharing cute new photo of baby Maven

Rachel Riley has often shown her love for Manchester United, and now she has introduced her baby daughter as the club's newest fan - much to the disappointment of Liverpool football supporters! Taking to her Twitter page over the weekend, the Countdown host - who welcomed little Maven with her husband Pasha Kovalev in December - shared a cute snap of her tot posing alongside several teddy bears, all dressed in Manchester United merchandise. There was also a baby grow just centimetres away with the words, "Born to love Liverpool and hate United," emblazoned across it.

"Maven and friends really not sure about her new babygrow. Such a shame it doesn't fit #LIVMUN," the new mum wrote in the caption, while one of her Liverpool fans remarked: "Quality baby grow that." But her Manchester United followers agreed with Rachel, with one saying: "I could do with one of those for cleaning the car with." Another teased: "I hope you burnt that disgusting one on the left?! #MUFC."

The post comes after Rachel celebrated her husband's 40th birthday. The star posted a photo of the couple's newborn baby cuddled up to her dad, and gushed: "Celebrating 40 years of this wonderful human today. We couldn’t love him more." Pasha's big day comes just eight days after Rachel celebrated her 34th birthday. The maths whizz shared another gorgeous photo of baby Maven in honour of the occasion, this time showing herself holding her baby and beaming. She captioned the photo: "Birthday cuddles with this packet of gorgeousness. Thanks for all the lovely messages today from everyone, it's been an especially lazy and lovely day!"

The Strictly couple welcomed their daughter, whose full name is Maven Aria Riley Kovaleva, on 15 December, two weeks after her due date. Rachel and Pasha eloped to Las Vegas in May last year, shortly after announcing that they were expecting a baby. In November, Rachel spoke to HELLO! about her pregnancy and revealed how she and Pasha wanted to ensure their baby speaks Russian as well as English to honour both sides of the family. She said: "We've got baby books with farmyard animals described in Russian so Pasha is going to be on bedtime story duty, otherwise they won’t be able to speak to their grandma and uncle."

