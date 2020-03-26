Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton has revealed he strongly believes he contracted coronavirus back in January. The 37-year-old, who announced he was leaving the BBC show earlier this month, confessed he is convinced he displayed symptoms of the widespread virus after falling ill during rehearsals for The Wedding Singer musical. "I remember in January I was really ill, just before I started rehearsals for The Wedding Singer, the musical," he told the Sun. "I was really ill and then going into rehearsals I remember having really heavy flu."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares funny video of Stacey Dooley dancing

The star added: "I kept coughing all the time and I had a fever and they are some of the things they are talking about with coronavirus. I am staying indoors and only going out for essentials like everyone else." Making sure he is following the UK government's latest restriction, Kevin is now in self-isolation with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley. "I think it is the best thing to stay away at the moment as that is the best way we are going to help," he said.

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares a peek inside her romantic holiday with Kevin Clifton

Kevin's Burn The Floor tour has been postponed

Meanwhile, Stacey, 33, recently revealed that she is making a documentary about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Hi gang, hello, I'm sure you're sick of these videos that everyone is posting online, I'm working from home for obvious reasons," she said on Instagram. "I'm making a documentary for BBC Three about coronavirus… We're desperate to hear how are you guys, how you're getting on?"

READ: Doctor suffering from coronavirus reveals his symptoms over two-week period

"How are you staying sane? How are you being productive?" she added. "I would love to hear about the unsung heroes so those that are prioritising others, putting their owns concerns, their own needs to the one side and making sure that the older crowd, those who are a bit more vulnerable are looked after."

Stacey recently shared the photo on Instagram

Elsewhere, the coronavirus outbreak has brought about disappointing news for Kevin, who took to his Instagram page last week to reveal his latest tour Burn The Floor has now been postponed. "Burn The Floor 2020 UK tour postponement. On behalf of Burn The Floor and Strictly Theatre co. We have made the decision to postpone the 2020 UK tour, following the recent advice from the government," he said.

On future plans, Kevin added: "We are working closely with all of the venues to reschedule the tour for June and July. At this time we do not have any more information but please rest assured we will update you as often as we can. The venues will contact all ticket holders in due course to inform you of the next steps. Please note this may take some time. In the meantime, take care and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.