Victoria Beckham reveals she is missing eldest son Brooklyn as he self-isolates abroad Brooklyn Beckham is in lockdown in the US amid coronavirus pandemic

Victoria Beckham has revealed she is missing her eldest son Brooklyn "so much" as they self-isolate in separate countries. The eldest Beckham child is in lockdown in the US with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, while Victoria is at home in the UK with husband David Beckham and their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The fashion designer revealed that her 21-year-old son was stuck in America due to the restrictions put in place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Loading the player...

Watch: David and Victoria Beckham - a love story

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, proud mum Victoria share Brooklyn's latest post about his Icon Magazine photoshoot. "We are all missing @BrooklynBeckham so much as he remains in lockdown in the US," she wrote. "Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!" In July 2018, it was reported that Brooklyn – an avid photographer - quit his New York photography course at Parsons School of Design because he "missed" his family in the UK.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

Victoria and David with their eldest son Brooklyn

Meanwhile, the heartwarming post came hours before Victoria and David joined thousands of other people across the nation, who celebrated the NHS. The couple, along with their children, shared a video of themselves clapping for the #ClapForOurCarers movement. "Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx VB #ClapForOurCarers," she said in the caption.

GALLERY: Celebrities share a look at their inventive home school setups

Over the past couple of weeks, Victoria and David have been keeping their fans updated of their time together during self-isolation – from home-schooling Harper to baking cakes, the couple have certainly been entertaining. Earlier this week, the mother-of-four shared an incredible throwback from her Spice Girl days poking fun at her technology skills. Alongside the snap, she wrote: "For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!) xxxx VB."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.