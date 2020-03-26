The nation gathered to share their support and thanks for the carers who are helping to fight the coronavirus across the UK on Thursday evening as part of the Clap for our Carers campaign. Amanda Holden, Jamie Oliver and Ruth Langsford were among the famous faces who took to social media to show their gratitude to the NHS workers, sharing videos as they applauded with their families at 8pm.

Victoria Beckham gathered with her husband David and their children Romeo, Cruz and Harper for a round of applause at their Cotswolds home, and shared a video with the caption: "Happy to be able to come together tonight with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. Xx"

Amanda was joined on her front doorstep by her daughters Lexi and Hollie, and wrote: "Applauding the #nhs clapforourcarers." Meanwhile, Jamie posted a video of himself with his wife Jools and their children, adding the caption: "A huge THANK YOU to everyone who works for the NHS and all the amazing care workers right now, you're amazing! Big love x."

Tamara Ecclestone revealed her daughter Fifi had stayed up late especially to join in with the applause, writing: "We took a few seconds out of clapping to film this lady who stayed up late to clap for our carers. We are just so grateful. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Meanwhile, Frankie Bridge shared a video with her sons at her doorstep, writing: "Thank you NHS. We are grateful for you always...but right now more than ever... you are always there when we need you. You've got this."

The royal family also joined in with the campaign, and footage shared on their social media accounts showed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis expressing their thanks for frontline NHS workers. "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you," they captioned the clip.

The campaign asked for people to "join us for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living room etc), to show all nurses; doctors; GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus". It follows similar campaigns in countries such as Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The incredible display of public support comes as the government announced 11,658 patients in the UK were confirmed to have COVID-19, and 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for the virus have died. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Prince Charles had tested positive after displaying mild symptoms, while Prince Albert of Monaco, Sophie Trudeau, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also contracted the virus in recent weeks.

