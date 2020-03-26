It seems that Amanda Holden isn't keen to host the Heart Radio breakfast show in her pyjamas for too long, since she's been back in the studio (whilst social distancing, of course) this week. On Thursday morning, she posted a glamorous snap of her work outfit - and she's certainly embracing the sunshine! We predict a sell-out on the star's chic tuxedo dress from Zara, which features a double-breasted silhouette, long sleeves and an above-knee hemline. We're even getting Meghan Markle vibes from the button-up dress!

Amanda wore a Zara mini dress to work at Heart Radio

Amanda's choice is the 'Faux Tweed Dress' from Zara, costing £59.99. That turquoise shade most definitely shows off her golden tan to its best! She teamed it with black pointed heels, and also used the Instagram opportunity to remind fans of the national applause for the NHS on Thursday evening. "Take a note ... join us @thisisheart at 8pm to applause the #nhs #clapforourcarers," she wrote.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Amanda Holden's style file

Fans were quick to send their messages as usual, with one writing: "Fabulous… you're doing an awesome job for the support you're giving to the NHS." Another added of her outfit: "You look fabulous today Ms Holden! I love this look on you."

Faux Tweed Dress, £59.99, Zara

Amanda also returned to the Heart Radio office on Wednesday, wearing a beautiful floral midi dress from French Connection. Covered in a pink and white floral print, the bold long-sleeved design is known as the 'Eloise shirt dress' and costs £120.

Fans have been getting plenty of insights into Amanda's life away from work, too, since she's shared lots of photos and videos from home over the past week or so. On Wednesday she revealed that daughter Hollie had been playing tricks on her, secretly filming her as she made the dinner.

Wearing French Connection on Wednesday

"Sorry for the lack of fashion! I was attempting a French onion soup," she wrote. "Meanwhile my little #HRH caught me in goggles and the most unflattering outfit chopping onions!!"