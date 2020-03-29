Ruth Langsford reveals she wants to team up again with Strictly partner Anton Du Beke Ruth Langsford and Anton du Beke were partnered together on Strictly in 2017

Ruth Langsford once said that she had "absolutely loved" taking part on Strictly Come Dancing with partner Anton du Beke, and despite being voted off before heading to Blackpool, it seems she is keen to give dancing another go.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the This Morning presenter promoted her dear friend Anton's latest venture – online dance lessons!

"I could do with learning to dance! Might give it ANOTHER go @mrantondubeke !!", she told Anton and her followers, whilst regramming the star's original message, which read: "Join me for 'Elevenses with Anton'! Time to learn to dance *live* with me every morning at 11am on Twitter… then available on YouTube for you to practise on repeat play! twitter.com/theantondubeke …See you later, my loves! Anton XX".

In Anton's original post, Ruth was one of the first to comment, jokingly saying that she "could do with learning to dance!!!". Judy Murray, who like Ruth was also paired with Anton in Strictly, agreed with the presenter, writing: "me too".

MORE: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford forced to defend themselves on This Morning for not social distancing

Ruth, 63, has been making the most of her self-isolation and has been enjoying taking long walks with her dog, joking that she is getting really fit, as well as pampering herself with her co-star Saira Khan's skincare products.

Ruth recently took to Instagram to share a new treat for her smooth skin, and it costs just £37. A video on her Instagram Stories showed a sweet gift she received from her Loose Women co-star, who founded vegan skincare range Saira Skin. "What a lovely surprise...my gorgeous friend @sairaskinuk sent me a gift to cheer me up," she captioned the video, which showed the brand's luxury exfoliating face mask alongside a card and a towel.

Recommended to use twice a week, the mask gently exfoliates to remove dead skin while the glycerine keeps your skin hydrated. The brand explained: "And when you’re finished, this honey-coloured, oil-to-milk mask melts away with a splash of water to leave your skin feeling fresh and invigorated." We're not sure about you, but this sounds like a lovely way to add some pampering into your weekly skincare routine!