Ruth Langsford reveals she's pampering herself in isolation with Saira Khan's skincare products

Ruth Langsford always stuns fans with her flawless complexion - and it looks like maintaining her dewy glow can continue, despite the country being in lockdown amid COVID-19. Self-isolating to minimise the spread of the coronavirus has a few silver linings, one of which is the fact that most people have adopted a new relaxed daily uniform consisting of cosy loungewear and no makeup. But the novelty of rolling out of bed and not having to think about your beauty routine wears off very quickly when your skin starts to suffer. After all, just because nobody can see you now doesn't mean you want to encourage blemishes and clogged pores, as they will only make it more difficult to get your skin back on track after the lockdown comes to an end.

Exfoliating treatment mask, £37, Saira Skin @ Amazon

BUY NOW

If you're not sure where to start then Ruth recently took to Instagram to share a new treat for her smooth skin, and it costs just £37. A video on her Instagram Stories showed a sweet gift she received from her close friend and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who founded vegan skincare range Saira Skin. "What a lovely surprise...my gorgeous friend @sairaskinuk sent me a gift to cheer me up," she captioned the video, which showed the brand's luxury exfoliating face mask alongside a card and a towel.

MORE: 17 celebrities without makeup to inspire your self-isolation beauty regime

Recommended to use twice a week, the mask gently exfoliates to remove dead skin while the glycerine keeps your skin hydrated. The brand explained: "And when you’re finished, this honey-coloured, oil-to-milk mask melts away with a splash of water to leave your skin feeling fresh and invigorated." We're not sure about you, but this sounds like a lovely way to add some pampering into your weekly skincare routine!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth enjoying a sunny walk with her dog amid the coronavirus lockdown

The mask is said to help open congested pores which can be caused by UV rays, which is good news for Ruth who has been ensuring she gets her daily dose of exercise outside amid the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old spent time in the sunshine to walk her dog, Maggie. She said: "I've managed to get out for a walk with Maggie. It's an absolutely beautiful day, just the two of us taking in some fresh air. Trying to appreciate nature. Anyway, hope you're ok. Stay well."

READ: These stars LOVE Marks & Spencer! Amanda Holden, Christine Lampard & more

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.