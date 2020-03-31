Oti Mabuse reveals the plus side to self-isolating with husband Marius Iepure The Strictly dancer and her beau have been working on a series of virtual dance classes, but how are they finding quarantine?

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has teamed up with her husband Marius Iepure to host a series of virtual dance classes (for both children and adults) amid coronavirus, and apparently working on the project in quarantine together has had major benefits for their relationship.

"We have to come up with new choreography and we have a laugh," Oti told HELLO!. "We see each other's silly sides. We've never had to do kids Disney-themed choreography before – everything has been very serious – but this has brought out our funny sides."

Oti and Marius are offering free dance classes on Instagram

The couple's classes come as part of House Festival, a series of day-long Instagram takeovers where they will team up with fellow dancer Karen Hauer and her partner David Webb, and other guest stars including Greg Rutherford who will host a cooking class and Strictly's make-up artist Bryony Blake. Oti says that working on the different faculties as a pair has brought her closer to her husband Marius. "We're cooking together because of the cooking classes in the festival," she explained. "He's doing my make-up, I'm doing his make-up, we're working out together, we're doing yoga together. We're doing what we can to stay positive. I'm lucky that I get to isolate with my husband, but some people only have their phones or laptops."

Oti and Marius married in 2014

And when asked who the better dancer is out of herself and Marius, Oti didn't hesitate. "Definitely my husband," she said. "He's an adjudicator, he's taught kids who went to the Germany championships and world championships. He's been dancing longer, he's been living longer, he has more experience."

Want to learn from the pros? Each Home Festival will start at 10am every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, on the respective host's Instagram channel. Head to Oti's page for full schedules.

