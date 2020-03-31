Robbie Williams and Ayda Field appear more loved-up than ever as they posed for a gorgeous selfie together following their emotional reunion. The couple, who share four children, were self-isolating separately for three weeks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Ayda shared a series of snaps of her husband spending some quality time with their kids at home in Los Angeles. "Me and my boo," the Loose Women panellist wrote alongside the picture of the lovebirds.

She also shared a photo of Robbie colouring with their children, writing on the post: "@robbiewilliams in full force." The doting wife and mum even uploaded a rare snap of their baby daughter Coco. The celebrity family were reunited this weekend after being apart for almost a month and Ayda captured the heartwarming moment on camera. The sweet clip showed the couple's eldest children, daughter Teddy and son Charlie, running towards their dad as he walked up the driveway. "@robbiewilliams After 3 weeks...REUNITED," wrote Ayda. "So happy to have daddy home after separate quarantines #togetheratlast #quarantinelife #stayhome AWxx."

Ayda Field shared this selfie with Robbie

Robbie's return was celebrated as Ayda seemed to have been self-isolating on her own with her four kids, Teddy, Charlton, Coco and newborn baby Beau. Robbie, 46, later took to his Instagram account to share a video showing him sitting in his back garden with his wife and kids. "Lots of love everybody, keep safe everybody, wash your hands, be kind," he told his followers.

During their self-isolation, Ayda and the kids have been keeping themselves busy and entertained. Earlier this month, on Mother's Day, the American presenter uploaded a sweet video showing seven-year-old Teddy singing a cute lullaby, while her brother Charlie beat-boxed. "Teddy and Charlie just presented me with this beautiful card they made," the mum-of-four wrote in the caption. "Teddy sang and Charlie beat-boxed."

The doting mum also posted a rare snap of Coco

"Feeling very grateful for the love of my family and our strength as a unit," she added. "Sending all mommies and mummies, past and present, a big Mother’s Day hug. And to my incredible mommy @go2gwen, thank you for being my beacon and best friend AWxx #mothersday #motherslove #mommylife."

