Ruth Langsford has revealed she has been touched by a sweet card a young family friend has sent to her amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the This Morning host shared a clip of the lovely handwritten note, which was given by her "niece" Poppy. "Thank you Poppy! Really cheered me up," wrote the TV presenter. "I'll colour it in later." The hand-drawn card had the words "colour in the stars to see which is the best" across it.

Inside, the message read: "Dear auntie Ruth. I miss you so much. How is Maggie [Ruth's pet dog]? Love Poppy." Although during the week Ruth is self-isolating at home with her husband Eamonn Holmes and their pooch, every Friday, the couple head into the ITV studios to present This Morning. The pair are among the key workers who are allowed to go to work during the UK's lockdown.

Ruth shared this post of her sweet card

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Ruth heaped praise on her husband of nearly ten years for making her "feel sexy" at the age of 60. Opening up about her body confidence and how she is trying to embrace her figure, the mum-of-one told Woman & Home: "I definitely feel sexy at 60, but a big part of that is thanks to my husband. He tells me: 'You look fantastic, I think you're really sexy, I fancy you.' He boosts my confidence."

The This Morning co-hosts will celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary this summer

Despite the boost, Ruth confessed that she still has insecurities with her image. "I do have a certain degree of confidence myself, but it's not that high," she added. "I still think, 'I'm two sizes bigger than I was in my 40s.' I've got my wobbly bits I don't like." In maintaining her fabulous figure, Ruth exercises and includes vegetables in her diet - although, she still likes to treat herself to cake and an alcoholic drink every now and then. "I aim for 10,000 steps a day, but it's a constant battle. It's not about being skinny, it's about keeping moving," she continued.

