Who is Chris Evans' wife Natasha? Everything you need to know, from their wedding to their twins The couple are the proud parents to four children

Chris Evans has been supported by his wife Natasha Shishmanian throughout his move from the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show to his new Virgin Radio show at the start of the year. It's been an incredibly exciting few months for the entire family, with them welcoming twins Walt and Boo in September. Chris and Natasha are also the proud parents to sons Noah, nine, and six-year-old Eli. Natasha, like Chris, works in the public eye as a professional golfer and part-time model. The couple first met when they became partners in Sky One's All-Star Cup celebrity tournament in 2005, and married two years later at the Guildford Register Office.

Chris Evans and his wife Natasha have been married since 2007

Natasha Shishmanian's career

Natasha was encouraged from a young age to play golf, and grew up taking part in competitions, before deciding to pursue it as her career. Natasha also writes as a columnist for Golf Punk, and has worked as a part-time model. The star keeps her life extremely private, and currently doesn’t have a presence on social media.

Chris Evans and Natasha's children and family life

Chris and Natasha keep their family life relatively private, although Chris often talks about them on his radio show. There is also no doubt that Natasha means the world to Chris, and he paid a heartfelt tribute to her on his last day at BBC Radio 2 in December. The broadcaster was overcome with emotion as he called her his "guiding light" and thanked her for giving him the confidence to leave the breakfast show after 13 years. He said: "I would like to thank my wife Natasha – my gravity, my compass, my guiding light. For giving me enough certainty and security to feel confident enough to embark on some uncertainty once again, which is what I like."

Natasha has supported Chris throughout his career

Major family milestones including their twins' arrival have also been shared on air. Shortly after their twins were born, the twins made their TV debut on James Martin's Saturday Morning at Christmas with Chris in December. The babies were conceived through IVF, as was their second son Eli, after Natasha suffered an ectopic pregnancy with Noah. Chris is also dad to daughter Jade, 33. While their relationship hasn't always been easy, Chris walked her down the aisle in 2013.

Who else has Chris Evans been married to?

Chris has been married twice before Natasha. In 1991, he married Loose Women panellist Carol McGiffin, with the pair later separating in 1994. The radio star then went on to date Billie Piper in 2001, and tied the knot in Las Vegas six months later, when Billie was just 18. The pair split in 2004, but remained good friends, and Billie even attended Chris and Natasha's wedding.

