Former children's laureate Michael Rosen spent the night in intensive care after being admitted to hospital with suspected coronavirus symptoms. The poet, broadcaster and author's family released a statement on Twitter on Monday, which read: "From Michael's family: Michael is very poorly at the moment. Having spent a night in ICU, he is now doing 'ok, stable, alert' and was able to go to a ward yesterday. Thank you very much for all your kind concern." Michael's many works for children include We're Going on a Bear Hunt, Little Rabbit Foo Foo and Tiny Little Fly.

While his condition has not been confirmed as COVID-19, Michael spent the last few weeks documenting his illness on his social media account. Last week he tweeted: "Can’t stop my thermostat from crashing: icy hands, hot head. Freezing cold sweats. Under the covers for bed-breaking shakes. Image of war hero biting on a hankie, while best mate plunges live charcoal into the wound to cauterise it."

Soon after, the author wondered whether he was actually suffering from "heavy flu" rather than coronavirus. He wrote on Twitter: "Have had no chest pains. No persistent cough. So all along it could have been a heavy flu and not corona. Today the fevers are ebbing. In their place a deep muscle exhaustion. In every corner."

Fans of the writer quickly succeeded in getting the hashtag #GetWellSoonMichael to trend on Twitter following the news of his hospitalisation. Cressida Cowell, author of the How to Train Your Dragon series, also shared her well wishes on the social networking site, admitting she hoped Michael would "recover swiftly". She wrote: "Willing with all my heart that @MichaelRosen will recover swiftly, he is such a wonderful man and does so much for children’s books and for literacy." Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also sent his best wishes, writing: "Michael our dear friend. Get well quickly please and thank our NHS for caring for us all!"

