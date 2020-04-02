Holly Willoughby revealed on Thursday's This Morning that she has never loved her husband Dan Baldwin more. Speaking to a member of the public who had called in for advice from agony aunt Vanessa Feltz, Holly shared that Dan had been helping out with household chores while their family is self-isolating, and his efforts have not only been "amazing", but led Holly to gush live on air: "Right now I have never loved that man more, let me tell you."

The mother-of-three explained: "I think you just have to pick your battles don't you? That's what you have to do. I think if something's not done in the way you'd like it to be done at least they're trying. I think that's the important bit there."

Self-isolation hasn't stopped Holly from rocking some gorgeous looks

She continued: "Also, split the jobs. I've said to Dan, 'I'll do the ironing but you've got to go and put it all away.' So I'll leave it all on the stairs and then he'll take it and put it away. He's been amazing! He's just sent me a picture of the bed which he's stripped, he's put in the wash, he's put clean sheets on. Right now I have never loved that man more let me tell you. I mean, you can get some serious brownie points guys let me tell you. This works!"

Holly is currently self-isolating with Dan and their three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, and has kept her followers up to date with their quarantine journey, even revealing a clever tip that she uses while home-schooling her kids.

The doting mum revealed that when it comes to learning maths at home, she asks her kids to show her how they've been taught, reversing the roles and turning them into the teachers. The 38-year-old added that multiplication is so different nowadays, and that when her kids show her how they are learning, the information is more likely to sink in.

