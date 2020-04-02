Holly Willoughby revealed a clever tip that she uses while home-schooling her children. The TV presenter, who is mum to Chester, Harry and Belle, was talking on Thursday's edition of This Morning with fellow host Phillip Schofield, and guests Janet Street-Porter and Vanessa Feltz, about the coronavirus pandemic which has meant families are having to home-school their children. Watch the video to find out what Holly's clever method is…

The presenter's home-schooling tip comes shortly after the mum honestly admitted that she had in fact kept the Easter holidays a secret from her children. Speaking during the Spin To Win segment on Wednesday's This Morning, Holly revealed: "My kids don't even know it's Easter holidays, I haven't actually told them that, they have no idea!" She continued: "We're just carrying on because there is nothing else to do!"

However the mum-of-three then soon realised her mistake, and clocked that her kids were probably watching. "They're probably watching this now and I've just given the game away," she said, prompting her co-host Phil to add: "I wasn't going to say anything but…" Holly then playfully added: "That was a really stupid thing for me to say – I'm only joking kids!"

