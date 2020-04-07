Jennifer Lopez is facing a problem that many other parents will be able to relate to during the current coronavirus lockdown – and it involves school work! The Hustlers actress has been on homework duty with her twins Emme and Max, 12, but admitted that she's found it hard to teach them about their school subjects. "I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that," she told Ellen DeGeneres via a video link on the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Honestly, I think we're all like, 'What is this? I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math.. it's crazy. And so half the time I'm like, 'Ok. Yes, let's look up that word. What does that mean?' It's been an experience for sure."

J-Lo also said that she has been enjoying spending quality time with her family. "I planned to take a little time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance, which I just finished filming a few weeks ago," she told Ellen. "So it's been nice so far. I don't know if it goes on a long time, check with me in a month or two. I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof over there. But right now it's kind of making lemonade out of lemons."

Jennifer is self-isolating with her twins, finacé Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, at home in Miami. Their house has more than enough to entertain them all - Jennifer has shared footage of them relaxing outside in the sprawling grounds, Max jumping in the swimming pool, and Emme and Natasha making TikTok videos from their home gym.

While Jennifer and Alex's wedding plans are currently up in the air as a result of the global health pandemic, the celebrity couple are keeping level headed about it. J-Lo admitted to Ellen that their big day would have probably have happened "any day now" and when asked if the coronavirus had had an impact, she added: "Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

