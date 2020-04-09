Gordon Ramsay posts hilarious Tik Tok video of him dancing with daughter Tilly The dad-of-five is a big fan of the popular app!

The Ramsay family have been making the most of each other's company while in lockdown at their gorgeous home in Cornwall, and Gordon and his daughter Tilly just can't resist a Tik Tok dance. The duo have posted a number of short videos from the popular app in recent months, and they've gone down a treat with viewers. In their latest video, Gordon and Tilly can be seen performing a routine in perfect synch along to a song all about cooking. Very apt!

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay addresses his fans from Cornwall home

But this isn't Gordon's first rodeo when it comes to Tik Tok, however. The father-of-five also appeared on another of Tilly's videos back in October dancing to a TikTok song by HL Wave, which features lyrics referring to the 52-year-old. The Kitchen Nightmares star couldn't help but poke fun at himself. He captioned the post, shared to Instagram: "Yes, it's true… I've heard the song… thx @tillyramsay for the dance moves."

Gordon and daughter Tilly are big Tik Tok fans

Needless to say, Gordon's post sent his fans into meltdown. They were thrilled to see the often stern-faced chef let loose with his daughter. One exclaimed: "This is art," while another added: "Omg you're the best!" Many more of the Hell's Kitchen star's fans added things like: "King!", "Iconic!" and "This is hysterical! You two are just adorable."

The dad and daughter are very close

The famous dad has also been making the most of his time with his brood in isolation to celebrate a very special milestone: baby Oscar's first birthday! To mark the special occasion, Gordon and his family shared some adorable unseen photos of the baby boy on Instagram. The celebrity chef posted a sweet pic of the one-year-old sitting on his shoulders during a fun day out. Captioning the image, Gordon wrote: "Happy Happy 1st Birthday to this little Boy have a great day Oscar love you Daddy." How sweet!

