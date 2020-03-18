Gordon Ramsay has shared what might be the most adorable video of baby Oscar yet. Taking to Instagram, doting dad Gordon uploaded a short clip of Oscar – who turns one next month – crawling out of the Ramsays' family kitchen and into their garden through the dog flap! Perhaps most hilariously of all, the video was set to the sound of the Baha Men's classic song, Who Let the Dogs Out. The Hell's Kitchen star captioned the video: "Looks like Oscar is grabbing life by the [tennis ball emoji]."

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares adorable video of son Oscar

Needless to say, the Michelin star chef's fans were thrilled by his post, and took to the comment section to let the father-of-five know just how hilarious they found it. One wrote: "Omg, this is the funniest thing I've seen all week!" A third commented: "Haha is that the doggy door?" A third added: "Adorable! He loves the tennis ball. Keep safe, and your family."

Gordon and son Oscar

It isn't the first time recently that followers of the Ramsay family have been treated to new photos of baby Oscar, who already boasts an incredible 204,000 followers on his own social media page. Last week, a heartmelting series of snaps of the eleven-month-old were uploaded alongside the caption: "It's a rainy day, but we don't mind." In the images, the tot could be seen dressed in a yellow anorak and beaming with joy.

Fans couldn't believe just how grown up he looked, while others commented on his uncanny resemblance to his famous dad. "Mini Mr Gordon Ramsay, so cute," one wrote, while another commented: "Wow, he looks like his daddy!" A third added: "Those teeth! He's gotten so big, he's the absolute cutest!"

Oscar is the youngest child of Gordon and Tana Ramsay, and is doted on by his parents and older siblings, Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18.

