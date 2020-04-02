Lisa Faulkner told off by husband John Torode for this hilarious reason The former EastEnders actress shared the moment on Instagram

Lisa Faulkner tried to playfully bite her husband John Torode on Thursday, and the MasterChef star wasn't too pleased. Taking to Instagram, Lisa shared a video of John cooking, revealing that he deflected a kiss from her, however, the talented chef insisted that she had "tried to bite" his ear. In the clip, the former EastEnders actress approaches her husband, who is rustling up something tasty for dinner on the stove of their beautiful kitchen.

WATCH: Lisa Faulkner and John Torode bicker in hilarious video

As John stirred away, Lisa could be heard telling her followers: "I went to give him a kiss, and what did I get told?" To which John replied: "No, you tried to bite my ear and tried to play with me, and I said I couldn't do that right now." Giggling, Lisa then clarified: "What did I try and do?" "You tried to kiss me and bite my ear and play with me," replied John.

The incident happened when John was making dinner

It isn't the first time recently that Lisa has shared a hilarious video of herself and John playfully bickering while in self-isolation. Last week, the TV star took to Instagram with another clip of herself and her husband spending time together, this time in the garden on a sunny day. The couple was enjoying a coffee, and Lisa asked: "What did you just say to me?"

Next, John took it upon himself to explain the situation to Lisa's thousands of followers, saying: "We both had a cup of coffee in the garden together, and you're going inside…" Lisa then cut in, retorting: "I've got mine." John then finished his story, adding: "And I said, my cups are finished."

But Lisa wasn't convinced, replying: "No you didn't. You said they're both finished and literally threw them at me." It was then that John hilariously pinned the blame on the current coronavirus pandemic, stating: "This is what happens in self-isolation."

