Kelly Osbourne shares incredibly rare and personal pictures of her and Amy Winehouse Kelly Osbourne and Amy Winehouse were the best of friends when the singer passed away aged 27

Kelly Osbourne treated fans to incredibly rare pictures of her and best friend Amy Winehouse on Thursday, revealing that she had only just discovered them, eight years after the singer's tragic death.

The photos show Kelly and Amy greeting each other on stage with a kiss on the cheek and a hug. The 35-year-old captioned the snaps: "#TBT I very rarely share pics that are this personal. It made me so happy when my friend found these pics of me and @amywinehouse on stage at her show Somerset house in London so I thought I would share them with you. Stay safe. I love you all."

The star's fans thanked Kelly for sharing such a beautiful moment with them, with some admitting it had made them cry. Friend Fearne Cotton was also moved, with her revealing she had gotten "total goosebumps looking at this moment Kelly".

MORE: Andy Murray and wife Kim show off tennis skills in their gorgeous garden - video

Kelly last paid tribute to the star in July 2019, on the anniversary of her death. Back then, Kelly posted an old paparazzi photo showing the pair linking arms and smiling at each other as they walk down the street. "Not a day goes by that I don't miss you #lul," Kelly wrote alongside it.

Kelly and Amy were the best of friends and Amy's shocking death was very painful for Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne's daughter.

Speaking to People at the time, mum Sharon revealed: "There's nothing I can do to take Kelly's pain away."

"This was the first person she's loved who she's lost," Sharon later said in 2011. "That in itself made her frightened and shocked. She's gone through all these different emotions The only thing that will help her is time."

Amy Winehouse died aged 27 from alcohol poisoning.